Short, Margie L. October 7, 1922 - January 12, 2020 Age 97, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Murl Short. Survived by sons, Dan and Edward (Pat) Short; daughter, Mary (Roger) Weaver; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1-3pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Crowell Memorial Home (245 S 22nd St. #1811, Blair, NE 68008). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Short as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.