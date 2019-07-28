Short, Delores "Dee" May 18, 1928 - July 27, 2019 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by her husband, Hubert; her sons, Gary and Rodney; son-in-law, Richard Walters; and brother, Orylin Gross; Survived by daughter, Connie Walters; son, Randy (Joy); daughter-in-law, Gloria; grandchildren: Amy Hintz, Jeff Walters, Tracie Bates, Kristen Stillwagon, and Melissa Wicken; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Beth Gross. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, Gretna Chapel. SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, July 31, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave., Gretna. Interment in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to the Church or to the family. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. (402) 332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

