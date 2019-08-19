Shores, Maxine I. January 10, 1926 - Age 93 Blair, NE. Born to Frank and Minnie (Seefus) Byrne. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1:30pm Tuesday, August 20, Calvary Cemetery, Fremont. Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

