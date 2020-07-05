Shook, Wilford "Bill" December 10, 1922 - June 27, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by his wife Helene. Survived by children, Nanci Stephenson, and Janice (Steve) Erwin; grandchildren: Shane (Mandee), Ty, Megan, and Lindsay (Scott); 7 great-grandchildren; and his close friends at Elkridge and the Shrine. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, July 7, at Evergreen Memorial Park Omaha. In lieu of flowers memorials to The Shrine. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

