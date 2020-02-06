Shomshor, Paul C. Sr. October 28, 1937 - February 4, 2020 Paul C. Shomshor, Sr., age 82, passed away February 4, 2020. He was born in Scribner, NE, on October 28, 1937 to the late Carl and Hilda (Steinke) Shomshor. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Western Electric / AT&T. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters and two brothers. Paul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Shomshor; children, Paul Shomshor Jr. (Sarah) and Julie Newby (Dan); grandchildren, Anna Newby, Emily Newby, Jensen Shomshor and Jacksen Shomshor; sister, Bernice Deeds (Ron); nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Friday February 7, 2020, 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 2pm, at the funeral home. Interment is in the Grange Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

