Shively, G. Edward

Shively, G. Edward Age 81 - May 22, 2020 Passed away at his home in Kiln, MS of natural causes. Mr. Shively was a retired Omaha firefighter. He was preceded in death by his father, G. Edward Shively, Sr.; mother, Sylvia Lesac; and sister, Pat Wolff. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Joann Shively; sister, Carol (Jim) Dross of Florida; brothers, David (Claire) Shively, Richard (Chris) Shively of Ralston NE, and Mark (Jay) Shively of Omaha; sons, Michael (Michelle) Shively, Frank (Connie) Shively of Omaha, Brett (Michelle) Shively of Bedford TX, and Steve (Kimberly) Dykmann of Houston, TX; daughters, Regina (Dan) Keck of Blue Springs NE, Deannda (William) Burnett of Kiln MS, and Kamela Woolever of Ft. Worth, TX; 21 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, MS is serving the family. Online pictures and condolences can be made at www.riemannfamily.com Riemann Family Funeral Home Pass Christian, MS 228-586-0510

