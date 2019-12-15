Shirley, Pamela Marie April 9, 1949 - December 14, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Fredrick R.; and son, Jacob C. Survived by daughter, Josephine "Joy" Nielsen (Eric); grandson, Hunter Shirley; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Shirley. VISITATION: Friday, December 20, from 4-8pm, with 5:30pm PRAYER SERVICE at the Shirley residence. Memorials to Hunter Shirley Education Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

