Shipman, John A. February 19, 1926 - August 9, 2019 Of Council Bluffs, IA. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Welder for Omaha Steel for 28 years, retiring in 1988. Preceded by parents, Guy R. and Louvenia (Rogers) Shipman; wife, Lola L. Shipman in 2001; brother, Fred Shipman; and sisters, Eldamae Bice and Bertha Corwin. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Ron Strong of Council Bluffs; two granddaughters, Sherry (Dusty Williams) Welch, and Karen (Lowell) Strong-Wohlers; great-granddaughter, Kirstie Strong; great-great-grandsons, Schyler and Grayson Strong, all of Omaha; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family Wednesday from 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Red Cross. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

