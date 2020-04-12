Shiller, Bobbye Ann May 4, 1935 - April 9, 2020 Preceded in death by siblings, JB, Wayne, Barbara, Linda, and Jimmy. Survived by children, Cheryl, and Stephen (Deanna); grandchildren, Matthew (Kacie), Jason, Spencer (Jamie), and Seth (Rachel); great-grandchildren, Quinn, Reese, Asher, and Jace; and extended family. Private Family Services. Memorials in Bobbye's name can be made to Old Union Cemetery c/o Citizens Bank (PO Box 68, Portland, AR 71663). WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

