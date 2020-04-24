Shiell, James D.

Shiell, James D. July 1, 1947 - April 22, 2020 Age 72, of Omaha. Survived by daughters, Lisa Shiell, Jamie Davis, Marnee Shiell; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, April 25, 2020, from 12-3pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). A celebration of life to be held at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

