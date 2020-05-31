Shields, Virgean M. May 19, 1931 - May 30, 2020 Age 89 years of Louisville NE, formerly of Ralston, NE. Preceded in death by husband Robert, Sr.; son Robert, Jr.; brother Tod; grandson D.J.; and son-in-law Alan. Survived by children: Victoria, Kathleen, Peggy, Patti, Thomas, Mary Jo, and David; brother, Leon (Jan); sisters-in-law, Darlene, and Maureen; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Virgean's well-lived Life will be held in Omaha once it is determined safe to gather in a large group. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St., Omaha 402-895-3400

