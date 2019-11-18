Shields, Aaron Joseph

Shields, Aaron Joseph Born September 26, 1972. He is survived by his mother, Beverly A. Shields; daughters, Erin Reed and Rayniece Stewart; and 4 grandchildren. WAKE: from 5-7pm Tuesday, November 19, at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday at St. John A.M.E., 2402 N. 22nd St. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

