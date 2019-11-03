Sherry, Langdon C.

Sherry, Langdon C. November 26, 1947 - October 27, 2019 Died October 27, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society nursing home. Langdon went to school in Gretna, NE, and joined the Navy in 1964 to fight in Vietnam. He served on the USS St Paul and USS Providence. He received his honorable discharge in 1968. He is survived by his daughter, Gina Mancuso; son, Traten Sherry; brothers, Bill Sherry, Walt Sherry, Steve Sherry; and sister, Ann Stednitz. FUNERAL SERVICES: are at the St Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna, NE Tuesday 10am followed by a luncheon with a 1pm BURIAL at the Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Wounded Warriors Project. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.