Sherry, Langdon C. November 26, 1947 - October 27, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICES: at the St Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna on Tuesday 10am, followed by a Luncheon, with a 1pm BURIAL in the Omaha National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Wounded Warriors Project. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

