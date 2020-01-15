Sherer, Michael D. June 11, 1949 - January 13, 2020 Age 70. He was born in Mason City, IA to the late Howard and Edna (Chilcutt) Sherer. Michael proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a professor of photojournalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Michael is survived by his wife, Christi Hartsock; daughters, Michelle Burch (John), Amanda DeLozier (Brent), Angie Walker (Tony); siblings, Linda Ward (Bob) and Larry Sherer (Lynette); eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson; nieces, nephews and cousins. VISITATION is 6-8pm on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE is 9am on Friday at the Funeral Home. Interment is in the Hardin Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
