Sheppard, Teresa Marie October 9, 1949 - September 19, 2019 Teresa passed away peacefully at home in Cordova, TN, at the age of 69, surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband, William; parents, William and Teresa (Sokolik) Kozel; and brother, John. She is survived by her children: Christine McKay (Jeremy), Jennifer Butler (Todd), Patrick Sheppard (Kelly); three adoring grandchildren: Mason, Adison, and William; siblings: Sharon, William, James, and Susanne; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Omaha, Teresa created a loving household and lifelong ties there before relocating to Tennessee in 1993 with her family. She was known for her kind heart, selflessness, love of animals, strength, and independence. She loved a good Scrabble game, political debate, Orpheum plays, and a house full of pets. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Burial beside her husband will take place Saturday, October 12, at 12pm, at Resurrection Cemetery, 7800 W Center. Reception with family and friends to follow. The family requests memorials be sent to St. Jude or the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

