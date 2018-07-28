Sheppard, Robert E. Feb 22, 1958 - Jul 9, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Wade and Frances Sheppard. Survived by son, Michael R. Sheppard; daughter, Laura A. Stoltenberg (Dan); grandchildren, Camden and Amelia Stoltenberg; sister, JoAnn Daly (Russ); brother, Ed Sheppard (Connie); nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. SERVICES: Monday, July 30, 2018 at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

