Sheppard, James M., Jr. Aug 8, 1937 - Aug 2, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Laura and James M. Sheppard, Sr.; wife, Bonnie Sheppard; grandson, Anthony. Survived by children: James III, Michael, Deborah Eldredge, Perry, Jeff, Alan, and Steven; 24 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren. PRIVATE BURIAL: Omaha National Cemetery; military honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

