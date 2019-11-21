Shely, William D. "Bill" February 21, 1939 - November 17, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Dianna Lee. Survived by daughter, Rose Wray (Steve); sons: Scott (Tifany), Shawn, and Daniel (Jodi); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, David Ritchie (Barbara); sister, Carolyn Ayala. Family will receive friends Friday, November 22nd from 5pm to 7pm at Faith Christian Church (2201 S 132nd St.). Family INTERMENT at Resurrection with military honors by the US ARMY and Benson VFW Post 2503. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 23rd, 11:30am, Faith Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Boys Town or the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

