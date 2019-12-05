Shelman, Elizabeth Ann (Hecke) May 18, 1981 - December 3, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Judy; grandparents, William and Leola Staley and Lawrence and Irene Hecke. Survived by sons, Dylan, Johnathan and Harrison; father, Garry Hecke; sisters, Laura (Mike) Pond, Karie (Eric) Slupianek and Alyson (David) Nielsen; many nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11am with Visitation one hour prior at 10am at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials to her children. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

