Sheehan, Sarah Ann March 2, 1938 - January 12, 2020 Age 81 of Arvada, CO, passed away in her home in Arvada. Sarah was born in Danbury, IA to Marjorie and Clarence Ortner. She went to Danbury Catholic High School and graduated in 1956. She went on to St. Catherine's School of Nursing in Omaha, NE and graduated in 1959 as a Registered Nurse. She had a distinguished career in Nursing until her retirement in 2006. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling, playing cards and visiting casinos. Sarah is survived by her children and their spouses, Steve and Nohemi Sheehan, Kevin and Cheryl Sheehan, John Sheehan, David and Melanie Sheehan, Joan and Ralph Brighton and Jeff and Jessica Sheehan; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Suzy Hahn; her brother Michael Ortner. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip I. Sheehan; her brothers, John Ortner and Larry Ortner Vigil Service and Rosary: Monday January 27, 6pm at West Center Chapel with VISITATION starting at 5pm. Interment: Tuesday January 28, 10am, Calvary Cemetery. A FUNERAL MASS was held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 12735 West 58th Ave. Arvada CO, on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10am. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association for Stroke. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

