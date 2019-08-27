Sheehan, George F. III

Sheehan, George F. III February 4, 1950 - August 23, 2019 Age 69, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, George and Florence Sheehan; brother, Michael Sheehan. Survived by wife of 44 years, Charlotte Sheehan; daughters: Danielle (Don) Prell, Nichole (Donnie) Ozanian, Monica Sheehan; granddaughters: Maxine, Melinn, Joy, Annelise, Eleanor, Lilia; sisters: Barbara (Fred) Ferguson, Patricia (Frank) Luke, Ann Roggero; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 5-7pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 9:45am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Dr.). Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials given to the family will be used in George's memory at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

