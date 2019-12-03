Shea, Mallory M. November 22, 2011 - November 29, 2019 Survived by parents, Maureen and Mick; sisters, Grace, Lilly, Bailey and Delaney; brothers, Mickey and Gabriel; grandparents, Joe and Bonnie Shea; Mike and Barb O'Malley; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec 4th, from 5-7pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Elkhorn, NE (20500 W. Maple Road) with 7pm WAKE SERVICE. Private Funeral Mass and Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

