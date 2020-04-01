Shay, Rose Ann

Shay, Rose Ann Age 78 - March 24, 2020 Entered into Eternal Life on March 24. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rose Cribbett of Wahoo, NE. Rose Ann was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother. She is survived by her husband, Michael Shay; her daughter, Mary Shay (Jeff Nafus); and one grandchild. Rose Ann grew up in Wahoo. She attended Creighton University where she completed her bachelor's and master's degrees. Rose Ann served as a passionate public educator for 32 years in the Omaha Public Schools where she was a classroom teacher and school administrator. Rose Ann's family would like to extend gratitude to Lincoln Meadows Senior Living and Encompass Hospice for their compassion and care. A Graveside Service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Colorado, and a Celebration of Life Mass will take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Shay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

