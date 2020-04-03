Shaw, Shayne Leland

Shaw, Shayne Leland August 20, 1942 - March 27, 2020 Staggered Visitation following CDC Guidelines from 5-9pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Apr 4
Visitation
Saturday, April 4, 2020
5:00PM-9:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
