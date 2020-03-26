Shavlik, Adolph E.

Shavlik, Adolph E. Age 89 Of Waterloo, NE. Survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, David and Marcia Shavlik of Omaha; and Dennis and Arlene Shavlik of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Michelle, Emily, Michael and Beth. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with Rosary at 7pm, at the funeral home. Private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday. Interment: St. Mary Magdaline Cemetery. All services subject to governmental guidelines for gatherings. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

