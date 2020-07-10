Shaver, Vicky L.

Shaver, Vicky L. Age 62 Of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by husband, Tom; daughters, Frances Shaver of Elkhorn and Kathryn (Anthony) Graham of Omaha; son, Charles Shaver of Elkhorn; six grandchildren; mother, VerLynn Austin of Omaha; siblings: Becky Hillman of Omaha; Marde (Tina) Austin of Altoona, IA; and James (Janet) Austin of Kansas City, MO. No Visitation. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, July 15, 11am at StoneBridge Church (15801 Butler Ave.) following suggested guidelines for gatherings during COVID-19. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Endless Journey Hospice. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.