Sharpe, Ronald William. August 8, 1956 - November 19, 2019. Preceded in death by mother, Delores Sharpe; father, Lynn Sharpe; wife, Schon Sharpe. Survived by siblings, Lindsey and Jill Sharpe, Jennifer and John Socolofsky; children, Starr and Matt Frampton, Jared and Sara Sharpe, Savannah and Ryan Blair; seven grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life details to come.

