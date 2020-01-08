Shappell, Perry

Shappell, Perry June 9, 1958 - January 5, 2020 Age 61, of Omaha. Preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Julia Shappell. Survived by siblings, Evelyn Reifsteck, John (Terri) Shappell, Lyle (Amanda Shappell, Mary (Brian) Fullerton, Melissa (Joel) Perkins, Lisa Shappell; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF PERRY'S LIFE: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

