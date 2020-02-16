Shapland, Peggy L. January 18, 1933 - February 8, 2020 Peggy passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Robert Shapland. Survived by children, Sherri Ewing, Mark (Renae), David (Robin), Gregory (Trish), and Michael (Terri) Shapland; also by grandchildren: Josh (Erica), Katina, Justin, Matt (Emily), Autumn (Craig), Sara, Taylor (Caycee), Amanda, Chelsea (Grant), Lucas, and Brandi. She was graced with five great-grandchildren. Immediate family will be having a Private Celebration of Life. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

