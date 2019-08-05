Shannon, Larry J., Capt USAF (Ret) January 20, 1949 - July 31, 2019 SERVICES: Tuesday 11am at the Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., Omaha, NE, 68111. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday from 5-7pm, also at the Salem Baptist Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.