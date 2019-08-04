Shannon, Larry J., Capt USAF (Ret) January 20, 1949 - July 31, 2019 Survived by his wife, Betty; daughters, Shaunita (Antonio) Michael, and Erika (Aaron) Banks; grandsons, Jaylen and Kendle Michael, and Asa and Aiden Banks; sisters, Eula Mills, Jeanetta Gorham, Amanda Lawson, Tracey Betton, Tamika Shannon, and Violet Shannon; brothers, Tony Shannon, Sherriod Hatchett, Lanando Shannon, and Timothy Shannon; aunt, India Bailey; and a host of nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Tuesday 11am at the Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., Omaha, NE 68111. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm also at Salem Baptist Church. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

