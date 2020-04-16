Shanahan, Leta Rae

Shanahan, Leta Rae June 25, 1939 - April 12, 2020 Born June 25, 1939, in Osceola, PA, and passed away April 12, 2020, at age 80. Preceded in death by husband Pat; son, Patrick; parents Isabel and Lester Wilson; brothers Keith, Lanny, and Cody Wilson. She is survived by her children Deb (Kent Sievers), Mike, Jan (Tarry Hempel), and Tim (Heather); grandchildren Alison Freemyer (Chance), Erin Vacek (Chris), Patrick Shanahan, Nathan Sievers, Tyler Hempel, Michael Shanahan, T.J. Shanahan (Molli), Nick Hempel, Molly Shanahan and Sarah Hempel; great grandchildren Emma, Charli, and Addie Vacek and Carson, Kash and Barrett Shanahan; brothers, Dale (Karen), Gilbert and Greg (Nancy Becker) Wilson; sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews. Other survivors include dozens of children who grew up in the La Vista home daycare Leta operated for more than 50 years. If you are one of those children, please email letakids@gmail.com to let us know. Services are postponed until a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. Memorials to VNA Hospice of Southwest IA, 822 S. Main Street, Suite 102, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

