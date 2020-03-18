Shafer, Ramona Bell April 24, 1931 - March 14, 2020 Survived by children, Barney Shafer, Steve Shafer, Linda Mehrmann, Craig Shafer; and many grandchildren. Services Pending. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

