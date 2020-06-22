Shafer, Joseph Michael "Mike" September 7, 1953 - May 29, 2020 Joseph "Mike" Michael Shafer passed away at his home at the age of 66. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mickey C. Shafer. They were married in Olympia, WA on February 14, 1975. Mike is lovingly remembered by his children: Joe Shafer, Emmalee Westfall, Crystal Teller, and Afton McCarty, along with their spouses, significant others and grandchildren; brother, Dan Shafer, and sisters, Terry Urbanski and Cyndi Schultz, along with their spouses; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Mike, Dad, Papa, Boss-Man and Santa loved life and impacted every person he met. He was a jolly man and lived to serve others before himself. MEMORIAL MASS: Thursday, June 25, 11am at St Bernadette Catholic Church in Bellevue, followed by a luncheon. The Church requires guests to wear face masks. Burial is pending at Omaha National Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be offered to: Mickey Shafer at 3505 Sherwood Drive Bellevue, NE 68147. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

