Sgourakis, Bill (Laki) J.

Sgourakis, Bill (Laki) J. January 18, 1939 - June 18, 2020 Co-Owner of the Greek Islands Restaurant. Preceded in death by, parents, John and Constantina. Survived by wife, Joanne; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Michelle, Gus and Kathleen; grandchildren, Vasili, Isabelle, Sophia, Maeve, Brynna; brother and sister-in-law, George and Koula; sisters and brother-in-law, Stavroula Prasinos, Demetra and John Sakkas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George Pserros, Camille Pserros; many nieces, nephews and cousins TRISAGON SERVICE: Sunday, June 21st, 7pm West Center Chapel with VISITATION from 5-7pm. FUNERAL: Monday, June 22nd, 10am, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Interment: Forest Lawn. Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, All Holy Spirit Greek Orthodox Church, Kindred Hospice, St. Jude Hospital or Shriners Hospital. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Sgourakis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.