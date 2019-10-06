Seybold, Helen

Seybold, Helen November 27, 1929 - October 2, 2019 On October 2nd, Helen Seybold took her last breath. Helen's life was an outpouring of unconditional love, blessing all alike. Helen embraced each person with kindness, grace, and gratitude. Born in London, England in 1929, Helen lived through the traumas of World War II. After going to Art College to learn design, Helen put her talents to work for Simplicity Patterns before discovering antique collecting and dealing. Helen then applied her gift for design in property management. Helen devotedly raised her only daughter, Karen Swift, mostly as a single parent after her first marriage brought her to the United States. Eventually, Helen found the love of her life, Louis Seybold, in Omaha. Growing a deep love together for more than forty years, Helen and Louis celebrated life with world travel, visiting over twenty countries. Their union gifted Helen with several adult childrenJeffrey Seybold, Carolyn Roth, Elaine Rodriguez, and Pamela Clarkand many grandchildren. Together, Helen and Louis nurtured their family, helping them embrace life's ups and downs. Louis, her family, and friends will deeply miss Helen; the love she shared will live on in the hearts of all whose lives she touched. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to VNA of Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyiheafey.com

