Seybold, Helen November 27, 1929 - October 2, 2019 On October 2nd, Helen Seybold took her last breath. Helen's life was an outpouring of unconditional love, blessing all alike. Helen embraced each person with kindness, grace, and gratitude. Born in London, England in 1929, Helen lived through the traumas of World War II. After going to Art College to learn design, Helen put her talents to work for Simplicity Patterns before discovering antique collecting and dealing. Helen then applied her gift for design in property management. Helen devotedly raised her only daughter, Karen Swift, mostly as a single parent after her first marriage brought her to the United States. Eventually, Helen found the love of her life, Louis Seybold, in Omaha. Growing a deep love together for more than forty years, Helen and Louis celebrated life with world travel, visiting over twenty countries. Their union gifted Helen with several adult childrenJeffrey Seybold, Carolyn Roth, Elaine Rodriguez, and Pamela Clarkand many grandchildren. Together, Helen and Louis nurtured their family, helping them embrace life's ups and downs. Louis, her family, and friends will deeply miss Helen; the love she shared will live on in the hearts of all whose lives she touched. Private Family Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to VNA of Omaha. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyiheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.