Sexton, Vonda M. Age 77 Valley, NE. She is survived by children: Nancy (Mike) Crosley, Denise Kellar, David (Renae) Sexton, Diane (Tim) Crosley, Jason (Rose) Sexton; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Private Services will be held. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

