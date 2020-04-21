Sewell, Annelore Margarete

Sewell, Annelore Margarete October 7, 1935 - April 17, 2020 Age 84. Preceded in death by husband, William Sewell; and parents, Erwin and Franziska Baumann. Survived by children: Raymond (Deb) Sewell, C. Deb Strickland, William (Kim) Sewell, Jr., and Valerie Sewell; grandchildren, Brandon (Kim) Sewell and TeAnna Strickland; great-grandchildren: Jayce, Piper, and Everett. Services at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th St. (402) 496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Annelore Sewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.