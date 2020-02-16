Severson, Ivy Oshun

Severson, Ivy Oshun December 29, 2018 - February 13, 2020 Age 1. Ivy was a fighter with a strong and fiery personality who touched many lives at only one year old. She made people more intelligent, made them second guess themselves, and recognize their true passion. Ivy was more than an inspiration; she was a mirror of God. Forever in God's Arms, Ivy Oshun Severson. Survived by parents, Andy and Derrion Severson; brother Maddox; paternal grandparents. Roger and Patti Severson; maternal grandmother Camille James (Aaron); uncles, Troy Severson and Todd Severson (Diana Riggs); and aunt Desiree Rivera. RECEPTION of Family and Friends: Tuesday, February 18th, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, February 19th, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. Memorials to: The Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation / childrensomaha.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ivy Severson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.