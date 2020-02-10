Severson, Beverly E. Age 79 Underwood, IA. Passed away on February 8, 2020. She was born near Shelby, IA on February 18, 1940 to the late Clarence and Bonnie (Kern) Paul. Beverly graduated from Shelby High School with the class of 1958, and was the class Valedictorian. She attended X-RAY Technician School at the University of Nebraska. Beverly and her husband owned and operated White Bakery for several years. Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Lance Severson; children, Juli Shapcott (Chris), and Mark Severson (Stacy); siblings, Margaret Robinson (Rodney), and Jerry Paul (Connie); brother-in-law, Londell Severson (Victoria); grandchildren, Erin Shapcott, Kyle Shapcott, Lauren Shapcott, Derrick Severson and Milena Severson; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, February 11, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Interment in Fisher Cemetery in Underwood, IA. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St.. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Severson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.