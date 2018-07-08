Sevener, Larry Lee Born on December 29th, 1933 in Vassar, MI and passed away on July 2nd, 2018 in Omaha. He served honorably in the United States Air Force for 22 years, including service in Vietnam. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Effie (Main) Sevener; two brothers; and five sisters. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Mona Sevener (Sunter); 7 children: Mike, David, Dutch (Sue), Cheryl (Randy) Petersen, Steve, Paul (Christine), and Michelle (Robert) Wood; as well as 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. SERVICE to be held at Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home, 11902 W Center Rd, Omaha, on Monday, July 9, at 6pm. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 www.crosby-burket.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.