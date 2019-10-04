Sevcik, Joan Kathy Born: June 25, 1954, Elmira, NY. Died: September 27, 2019, Omaha, NE. Age 65, of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by parents, James and Josephine Schneider. Survived by husband, Vern of Fort Calhoun, NE; daughter, Corrine (James) Allee of Platte City, MO; son, Ryan (Elizabeth) Sevcik of Fort Calhoun, NE; sister, Mary (Bill) Obert of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Isla, Annabelle, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Bennett. VISITATION AND ROSARY SERVICE: 6-8pm Sunday, October 6, 2019, with Rosary Service at 7pm, all at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun, NE. FUNERAL MASS: 10am Monday, October 7, 2019, also at St. John's. Interment: Fort Calhoun Cemetery. Memorials suggested to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 5011 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE 68132. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

