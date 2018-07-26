Senger, Pius F. Col. USAF (Ret) Aug 18, 1928 - Jul 24, 2018 Age 89. Preceded in death by wife Jane, parents Matt and Catherine Senger. Survived by daughter Patricia Bainton (Ron) and sister Loretta Melarvie. Private Inurnment at Omaha National Cemetery BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann- Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St Bellevue 402-291-5000 bellevuefuneralchapel.com

