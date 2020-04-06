Semrad, Paul

Semrad, Paul July 25, 1950 - April 4, 2020 Retired Omaha Public Schools Administrator and Basketball Coach for Central High School. Preceded in death by parents, Anton and Irene; brother Pat; and father-in-law Edward Kontos. Survived by wife Jean; daughters, Kerri Murtaugh (Ryan), and Cindi Brown (Mark); grandchildren, Tyler, Brock, Rease, Zach, Nick and Blake; sisters, Kathy Codr (Larry), Nancy Hoops (Bob), and Barb Bagley (Dennis); mother-in-law Norma Kontos; sister-in-law, Jane Presuhn (Randy); brother-in-law, Ken Kontos (Elaine); nieces and nephews. Controlled Visitation following CDC guidelines will be Tuesday, April 7, from 4-7pm at West Center Chapel, with online livestream viewing available at www.heafeyheafey.com. Funeral Mass following CDC guidelines will be Wednesday, April 8, 10am at St. Gerald Catholic Church, with online livestream viewing available at www.stgerald.org. Interment in Resurrection. Memorials are suggested to Central High School Foundation, or St. Gerald Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Semrad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.