Seminara, Michelle T. February 17, 1981 - November 26, 2019 Beloved daughter of parents, Teresa and John Seminara. Survived by four sisters and one brother: Lisa (Mike) Kirke, Jennifer (Matt) Hoffman, Angel (John) Shuey, Andrea (Brandon) McDaniel; and Nick Seminara. Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4th from 6pm to 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church (11802 Pacific St.) followed by a SCRIPTURE SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 5th, 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church followed by a luncheon. Private INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Marian High School or EPS. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

