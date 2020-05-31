Semin, Shelly Ann

Semin, Shelly Ann December 7, 1964 - May 28, 2020 Age 55. Survived by husband of 30 years, Joe; daughters, Jessica and Megan Semin; mother, Marilyn Hartley; mother-in-law, Dolores Semin; sister, Heather Hartley; and nephew, Brayden Maibes. Preceded in death by father, David Hartley; and father-in-law George Semin. Private Graveside Service at St. John's Mausoleum. Memorials suggested to Meningioma Research Fund @ National Brain Tumor Society or www.braintumor.org BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

