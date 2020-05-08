Semin, Margaret H. April 21, 1937 - May 3, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, May 8th, 11am, Bohemian Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER Vinton Street Chapel 2466 S. 16th Street | 402-346-1144 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Semin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.