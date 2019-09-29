Seltz, Lois M. Age 100 Omaha. Survived by daughter, Carol Forrester of Omaha; son, Curtis Seltz of Omaha; granddaughter, Kim (Eric) Argo of Omaha; and great grandchildren, Amber, Morgan and Ryan Argo; Private Services were held. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

