Sellner, William F. August 25, 1948 - September 10, 2019 William F. "Willie" Sellner, age 71 of Clifton Park, NY, died on Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Omaha, NE, on August 25, 1948 and was the son of the late Frederick and Marcella Hansen Sellner. He graduated from Westside High School in Omaha in 1966 and the University of Nebraska School of Architecture in 1976. Willie served honorably with the United States Army from 1969-1972. He retired as a project manager for the New York State Dormitory Authority in Albany after 20 years of service. He is the beloved brother of Dianna Silverman of Southbridge, MA; Peggy Southard of Lawrence, KS; and the late Patricia Elaine Sellner. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors, 1:30pm Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: 1-1:30pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

